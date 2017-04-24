Gold Peak RTD Tea Lattes
Gold Peak, a brand of The Coca-Cola Co., introduced new ready-to-drink (RTD) tea lattes. Available nationwide, the tea lattes are offered in two flavors: Chai Latte and Vanilla Chai Latte. Chai Tea Latte offers a blend of chai spices with real milk, while Vanilla Chai Latte offers a blend of chai spices, milk and vanilla flavors, the company says. Both flavors can be served hot or cold, it adds. Packaged in 14-ounce bottles, Gold Peak RTD Tea Lattes have a suggested retail price of $2.99.
The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta
Telephone: 877/452-2328
Internet: www.goldpeakbeverages.com
Distribution: National
