Ocean Spray introduces Mocktails

Lakeville-Middleboro, Mass.-based Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. introduced Ocean Spray Mocktails. Mocktails are premium non-alcohol juice drinks made with real fruit juice and inspired by popular cocktails, the company says.

The lineup is available in three flavors — Cranberry Peach Bellini, Cranberry Sangria and Tropical Citrus Paradise — which each contain 90 calories or less in a serving, with no high-fructose corn syrup or preservatives, it adds.

"We wanted to create something totally new with a more sophisticated flavor experience that consumers can enjoy any time of day," said Clark Reinhard, vice president of global innovation at Ocean Spray, in a statement. "It's like a reward at the end of the day; something to savor and help you unwind."

Ocean Spray Mocktails can be served straight from the bottle or mixed with sparkling water, wine or liquor. Ocean Spray Mocktails can be found in the juice aisle, available in a 1-liter bottle at your local grocer, mass merchandiser or online through Amazon.com.