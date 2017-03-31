Mountain Dew announces new Mtn Dew Label Series

Following the success of Mtn Dew Black Label last year, Mountain Dew, a brand of Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc., is creating the Mtn Dew Label Series — a line of premium sodas from Dew with unique flavors and herbal and citrus bitters. The new line of bold, yet refined, beverages now includes the citrus-flavored Mtn Dew White Label and the apple-kiwi flavored Mtn Dew Green Label, the company says.

In 2016, the brand introduced Mtn Dew Black Label, a carbonated soft drink with a dark berry flavor and herbal bitters, as the first product under the Mtn Dew Label Series umbrella. It was one of the most successful individual product launches in the brand’s history, elevating the Dew Nation's drinking experience with new and unique flavors and premium ingredients, it says.

"Dew Nation has shown us its love for Mtn Dew Black Label by making it one of our most popular beverages," said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing for Mountain Dew, in a statement. "Through the Mtn Dew Label Series, we're looking to give our fans more choices for when they want to let loose but are craving something a little more sophisticated."

The Mtn Dew Label Series will launch with Label Motel, which will transform the everyday into a bold and refined experience as Mountain Dew takes over and converts the Musicland Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., on April 15-16 during the Coachella Music Festival, the company says. The two-day Label Motel event will be free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to sip Mtn Dew Label Series’ beverages while immersing themselves in a series of unique moments centered on music, art, style, technology and mixology:

A special guest DJ set by Virgil Abloh, as well as an iHeart Radio concert popping up in the Label Motel parking lot featuring a performance by a soon-to-be-announced chart-topping artist.

A merchandise collaboration with New York City-based creative social media company, VFILES, which will be creating the exclusive Mtn Dew Label Series capsule collection 92264 to debut at the Label Motel. The collection, which features T-shirts, crop-tops, Hawaiian shirts, beach towels, bandanas, slides and hats, will be available to purchase onsite as well as on VFILES.com and at global retailers. VFILES also will host a brunch and pool party on Sunday complete with a remote VFILES TMI Studio.

Street artist Bradley Theodore will take over a Label Motel suite and create an interactive art installation and other art-inspired activities like face painting throughout the weekend. Theodore is known for his bold painting style and Día de Los Muertos-style murals popping up all over the world, it says.

Another motel room will be transformed into a technology haven featuring a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience, titled "DEW VR Beat Drop," that transports viewers to a classy lounge party with a bit of twist.

Members of the DEW pro skate team — featuring Sean Malto, Curren Caples, Theotis Beasley, Jordan Maxim and Chris Colbourn — will be onsite at the Label Motel displaying custom art in a pop-up gallery and taking over the motel in unique ways throughout the weekend, the company says.

The 360-degree Boldly Refined marketing campaign will include other immersive consumer experiences such as grassroots sampling across select college and university campuses nationwide, it says. The campaign also will be rounded out with digital and social efforts along with an appearance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, it adds.

Mtn Dew Green Label, Mtn Dew White Label and Mtn Dew Black Label are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.99 in signature 16-ounce matte cans. Both flavors offer 140 calories in each can.