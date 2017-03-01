Amstel introduces Amstel Xlight

Amestel, a brand of Heineken USA, White Plains, N.Y., announced the launch of of a new light beer: Amstel Xlight. With 90 calories, 2 grams of carbs, 4.2 percent alcohol by volume and 4 international bittering units, Amstel Xlight is a sessionable, premium quality light beer with a full beer flavor not expected from a light beer, the company says. The new product, which launched March 1 in Arizona, Texas, and Boston, Mass.,is available in six-pack bottles, 12-pack cans and bottles, and a 24-ounce single-serve can.

“Consumers who have tasted it, loved it,” said Jessica Robinson, senior brand director for Amstel and Strongbow, in a statement. “It’s a winning proposition. For retailers and on-premise operators, it offers an imported alternative to their domestic light beer selection. For consumers, it offers a sessionable, low-calorie and low-carb beer with great refreshing taste. Amstel Xlight won’t weigh down the beer drinker so there’s no compromising an active lifestyle.”

The three-market launch of Amstel Xlight will be supported with a fully integrated marketing campaign to drive consumer awareness and trial and generate store traffic. Beginning this month, consumer sampling, participation in active lifestyle events and alignment with key influencers will give consumers their first taste of Amstel Xlight, the company says. At retail, merchandising will provide in-store visibility with display, shelf and cooler materials to promote planned, impulse and repeat purchase, it says. To build consumer awareness, beginning in April, strategically placed out-of-home advertising in key markets will deliver the core message: “90 Cals, 2 Carbs. Finally, an Extra Light Beer with Great Taste.” In addition, trade media and PR, as well as bartender engagement activations will complement the consumer outreach and drive select channel distribution and account support, it adds.

“Amstel has an Amsterdam brewing tradition dating to 1870,” Robinson added. “The city’s coat of arms added lions in the 16th century as 22 statues were created to protect its railway and shipping ports. Modernization in the 19th century moved the lions to various places around the city; fifteen have known locations, while seven are missing. Proudly, two of them now grace Amstel Xlight packaging with their presence as protectors of the quality and essence of our brand 150 years later. Amstel Xlight builds on this tradition.”