CytoSport Inc., the manufacturer of Muscle Milk, announced the launch of its latest product line: Evolve. The company’s first-ever plant-based protein formula, Evolve will be available nationwide this month. Evolve is a wellness-first protein drink that features a dairy-, soy- and gluten-free, plant-based, vegan formula, the company says. The line boasts 10 essential natural ingredients and does not include fillers, it says. With 20 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber in each bottle, Evolve will be offered in four flavors: Ideal Vanilla, Toasted Almond, Mellow Mocha and Classic Chocolate. The lineup is packaged in single-serve, 12-ounce recyclable bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $3.99.

CytoSport Inc., Benicia, Calif.

Telephone: 888/298-6629

Internet: www.drinkevolve.com

Distribution: National

Ingredients: Classic Chocolate: Water, pea protein, soluble vegetable fiber, organic cane sugar, alkalized cocoa powder, less than 1 percent of: natural flavors, calcium phosphate, potassium chloride, organic stevia extract and gellan gum.