Jailhouse Spirits LLC recently introduced Got Attitude Vodka. At 40 percent alcohol by volume, Got Attitude is a premium gluten-free, potato vodka that embraces individuality and attitude, the company says. Made with 100 percent Idaho potatoes, the craft spirit is packaged in 750-ml bottles and has a suggested retail price of $29.99 in select markets.

Jailhouse Spirits LLC, Hamden, Ct.

Telephone: 203/288-5599

Internet: www.gotattitude.vodka

Distribution: Select markets