Hopes End introduced its Australian red blend, which is made using grapes from various locations in South Australia and is designed specifically for the millennial wine drinker, the company says. The blend is made with Shiraz, Grenache and Malbec grapes and offers notes of forest fruit jam, vanilla with subtle oak, a hint of chocolate and a velvety, smooth finish, it adds. Hopes End Red Blend is available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $11.99 for a 750-ml bottle.

Hopes End Wine, Australia

Internet: www.hopesendwine.com

Distribution: National