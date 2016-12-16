Z Tequila gets a new label

Pepe Zevada Z Tequila released a new look for its line of tequilas. The new label still features the brand’s iconic Z, but takes inspiration from colonial and mid-century modern Mexican styles, the company says. Dee Kelleher, president of Empresario Brands, the parent company of Z Tequila, led the design initiative. “We wanted a new label that would represent the bold agave flavor of Z Tequila while honoring the traditions and heritage of Mexico’s national spirit,” she said in a statement. All four expressions of Z Tequila — Z Tequila Blanco, Z Tequila Reposado, Z Tequila Añejo and Zevada Family Gran Reserva Extra Añejo — have the updated label; however, the Gran Reserva Extra Añejo kept its own distinct packaging.