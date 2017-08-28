Lime-A-Rita partners with NFL

St. Louis-based Anheuser Busch’s Lime-A-Rita brand announced that it will be an official sponsor of the NFL for the first time. Lime-A-Rita has brought fun to stadiums for the past five years, and this season, the brand is looking to take it to the next level, the company says.

The activation will allow the brand to celebrate the NFL's passionate female fans through larger team integrations featuring a variety of ready-to-drink Margaritas. Whether fans are experiencing the game from the stands or their couch, Lime-A-Rita will be there to bring flavor to every play, it adds.

"The NFL has been making a lot of positive changes to highlight and speak to female fans," said Chelsea Phillips, vice president of brand marketing for Lime-A-Rita, in a statement. "We are excited for Lime-A-Rita to be a brand that can support these efforts and bring even more fun to our consumers’ favorite sport."

Lime-A-Rita has resonated with women since the brand's beginning five years ago, and its consumer base still is predominately female, the company says. With women currently occupying 45 percent of the NFL fan base, Lime-A-Rita will elevate its existing partnership with the NFL to provide fans more flavorful experiences around NFL season, it adds.

"We are extremely excited that Lime-A-Rita will be activating with the NFL for the first time through our partnership with Anheuser Busch," said Renie Anderson, senior vice president of sponsorship and partnerships management for the NFL, in a statement. "There is a large cross-over between NFL fans and Lime-A-Rita drinkers, especially in the female demographic, and we feel this beverage provides our fans another option to enjoy responsibly while watching NFL football."