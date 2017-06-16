Can electrons lower a beverage-maker’s energy costs?

The capacity of harnessing the energy potential of water has eluded many scientists. When the bonds of oxygen and hydrogen are broken through electrolysis, it creates unstable gases. Simply put, oxygen and hydrogen will not bind without a reaction that converts back to liquid water.

A non-electrolysis process has been discovered. It involves a magnetized reactor cell that adds electrons to liquid water so that the clusters of water molecules repel. What results is liquid water that converts into a stable electron-rich gas (without molecular bond breakage). The gas is breathable and can be infused into other liquids to raise the oxygen-reduction potential (ORP).

One 80-cell machine can polarize more than 60,000 gallons of pure water in a 24-hour period (or 10 batches of 6,000 gallons). The cost for polarization is very economical, only involving electricity to operate the machine and approximately a total of 8 gallons of liquid water during a consecutive 24-hour period at a rate of 1 liter of liquid water converting to 1,800 liters of gas at ambient pressure and a room temperature of 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

The applications for the gas are endless. The gas can be used for pre-treatment of incoming water that lowers energy costs (approximately 30 percent) and extends the life of expensive reverse-osmosis membranes. More efficient water purification (greater percent recovery of permeate) also provides the benefit of greater water conservation, which is an on-going challenge for many beverage manufacturers, particularly craft beer produced in drought-prone areas.

Certain microbreweries are confronting a major water challenge in meeting booming customer sales’ demand for craft beer. Unfortunately, water supplies are shrinking in areas of relentless drought.

The current water-management technologies used at the average brewery can require 4 gallons of water or more to produce 1 gallon of beer. Droughts have pushed both microbreweries and major beer manufacturers to install water conservation and waste-water recovery systems by changing water nozzle sizes on equipment, using recycled water on bottle washes and switching from metal to plastic conveyor belts that do not need to be sprayed with water to help the bottles slide.

Some breweries have resorted to digging wells and installing expensive water filtration systems to combine groundwater with natural river sources. One major concern of brew masters is that beer can have an odd taste when groundwater is used.

The use of electron-rich gas could purify water coming into breweries, and will save the life of expensive reverse-osmosis membranes and reduce back-water waste and energy consumption (lower pressures needed for the water to flow through the reverse-osmosis membranes). The resulting purified water will make great tasting, more robust and sweeter beer while conserving precious water resources and keeping craft beer more affordable for beer lovers to enjoy.

Electrons also are nature’s best power supply, playing a huge role in supporting healing within the body. Without energy, we can neither heal nor have optimum cognitive function. Additives in energy drinks including sugar and caffeine do not replace the capacity of electrons in combating fatigue; plus, there are no secondary adverse effects.

Ultra-pure water infused with the electron-rich gas (called “polarized water”) is a good, stable base ingredient for many consumable products.

The following are some of the health and product development benefits of polarized water:

Electron transfer supporting mitochondrial functions

High ORP so that oxygen is available

Stabilization of compounds for longer shelf-life and product efficacy

Linear structure that passes the blood-brain barrier without caffeine or other stimulants

Amplification of redox signaling for stem cells and T-cells to topical wound sites

Faster, more robust plant growth for crop production and improved animal health

All natural, 100 percent ultra-pure water

The next time you have an energy challenge, perhaps the solution is to think electrons. BI