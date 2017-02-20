Bottled WaterNew Products

AquaBall

February 20, 2017
KEYWORDS b vitamins / children's beverages / flavored water / kids drinks
Reprints
No Comments

True Drinks introduced the rebranded AquaBall, featuring a preservative-free formula. Now utilizing hot-fill processing, the new formulation contains no preservatives, sugar or calories, and is enhanced with B vitamins, the company says. The children’s beverages feature Disney and Marvel Studios characters on its uniquely shaped bottles, and are offered in four flavors: Berry Frost, Fruit Punch, Grape and Strawberry Lemonade. Available nationwide, AquaBall’s lineup is packaged in 10-ounce bottles sold as singles or in six-packs. A single bottle retails between $1 and $1.49, while a six-pack has a suggested retail price between $5.49 and $5.79.

True Drinks, Irvine, Calif.
Telephone: 949/203-3500
Internet: http://truedrinks.com
Distribution: National
Ingredients: All flavors: Water, citric acid, natural flavor, stevia rebaudiana leaf extract, vitamin C, vitamin B5, vitamin B3 and vitamin B6. 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.