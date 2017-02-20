True Drinks introduced the rebranded AquaBall, featuring a preservative-free formula. Now utilizing hot-fill processing, the new formulation contains no preservatives, sugar or calories, and is enhanced with B vitamins, the company says. The children’s beverages feature Disney and Marvel Studios characters on its uniquely shaped bottles, and are offered in four flavors: Berry Frost, Fruit Punch, Grape and Strawberry Lemonade. Available nationwide, AquaBall’s lineup is packaged in 10-ounce bottles sold as singles or in six-packs. A single bottle retails between $1 and $1.49, while a six-pack has a suggested retail price between $5.49 and $5.79.

True Drinks, Irvine, Calif.

Telephone: 949/203-3500

Internet: http://truedrinks.com

Distribution: National

Ingredients: All flavors: Water, citric acid, natural flavor, stevia rebaudiana leaf extract, vitamin C, vitamin B5, vitamin B3 and vitamin B6.