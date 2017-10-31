Material Handling Options in the Beverage Industry

In recent years, the beverage industry has been experiencing an evolution as consumers are experimenting with new beverage categories, ingredients and flavors. With this evolution, beverage warehouses and distribution centers are challenged by the growing number of new product launches, new packaging designs and sizes, and the storage and retrieval operations for all of these products. Often running several shifts throughout the day, many beverage facilities are looking to optimize their operations and work flows.

Because many of these facilities have limited square-footage in which to store product, they have begun to find value in vertical growth via racking solutions and the use of forklifts. Forklifts provide a solution for a variety of operational challenges and unique applications, but finding the right forklift, or combination of forklift and attachment, for each job is essential to ensuring a safe and efficient workplace.

Download the Toyota Industrial Equipment white paper.

Visit Toyota Industrial Equipment.