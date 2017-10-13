The Benefits of Smart Trucks

From smartphones to smart TVs, it seems like all of our possessions are getting minds of their own. But what does it really mean when it comes to trucks? And how does it pertain to the refrigeration industry? Previously, the term ‘smart truck’ conjured up images of sensitive warning lights, tough-to-navigate restrictions, and complicated daily operations. But smart trucks are more than just bells and whistles, and they’ve come a long way since the first generation of advanced telematics systems. In fact, they can help drivers in the refrigeration industry be safer, more efficient, and more productive on their runs.

Here are a few examples of how a smart truck can benefit you.

1. It keeps you on time and on schedule.

With remote diagnostics enabled by vehicle connectivity, you can monitor fault events and understand the details behind the check engine light when it appears on the dashboard. This helps you make informed decisions on whether this issue can wait to be resolved until the end of the run, or whether you need to bring the truck to the nearest service center. Knowing the severity of the issue an also prevent a load of perishables from being lost due to a refrigeration malfunction. Some vehicle connectivity systems also allow for remote updates, which eliminates the need to stop and physically connect a truck at a service center for engine parameter updates or power-train firmware updates. Both of these technology options translate to less time in the shop and more time on the road, so you can meet every last deadline.

2. It gets drivers home safe to their families.

Do you remember when the first cars came out with cruise control, and how much easier it made long road trips? The safety systems equipped in commercial trucks are like cruise control, but way more technologically advanced. They help make every day driving easier and keep drivers safer with cameras and radar systems that monitor the truck, and all of the vehicles around it. This is especially useful for routes in congested city areas. Some safety systems include features that help maintain a safe following distance, engage in full or partial braking to mitigate potential collisions, and alert drivers if they accidentally swerve outside of the current lane without using a turn signal. These safety systems provide peace of mind and help drivers get back home safe and sound.

3. It helps improve driving records.

Certain safety events, including active brake assist engagements and following distance violations, can be reviewed using vehicle connectivity to help prevent drivers from getting points on their driving records. If your fleet is equipped with an analytics system, it can collect safety data and provide reports to help you identify issues and fix them moving forward. Some analytics systems on the market can also provide insights regarding fuel efficiency performance, including engine speed, idle time, cruise control, engine power, and integrated powertrain performance. In the refrigeration industry, fuel efficiency is half the battle when it comes to Real Cost of Ownership℠ (RCO), so having these insights can help you save money. In addition, these insights can be used to train inexperienced drivers to help them perform more safely and efficiently on their runs.

Smart trucks aren’t a thing of the future ─ they’re available now. While at first it might seem like a complicated tool straight from The Jetsons, these systems have fleet owners in mind. They help you to keep your tight deadlines, get drivers home safe to their loved ones, and maintain pristine driving records. To learn more about vehicle connectivity available with Detroit engines, visit demanddetroit.com.