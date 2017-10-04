Beverage NewsBottled Water

Topo Chico joins Coca-Cola’s VEB unit

Sparkling mineral water brand accelerates company’s evolution, it says

TopoChico_900.png
October 4, 2017
KEYWORDS mergers and acquisitions / sparkling water / The Coca-Cola Co. / Venturing and Emerging Brands
Reprints
No Comments

According to an article on Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co.’s Coca-Cola Journey website, the company acquired Topo Chico, a premium sparkling mineral water. Topo Chico joins The Coca-Cola Co.’s Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) unit, it states.

Topo Chico will continue to be imported from the natural source in Cerro del Topo Chico in northern Mexico, where it has been bottled since 1895.

In an interview with Matt Hughes, vice president of emerging brands and incubation for the VEB unit, Coca-Cola Journey reported that Topo Chico currently is sold in Northern Mexico and in 35 states across the United States, with approximately 70 percent of sales coming from Texas. Hughes added: “Our goal now is to extend its reach while preserving its heritage.”

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.