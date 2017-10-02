Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated acquires territories, facilities

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, Charlotte, N.C., announced that it entered into and completed transactions with The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta, to exchange distribution territory.

The territories included were previously served by the company in parts of southern Alabama, southwestern Georgia, southeastern Mississippi, northwestern Florida and in and around Somerset, Kentucky and a manufacturing facility in Mobile, Ala., previously owned by the company for distribution territory previously served by Coca-Cola Refreshments USA Inc. (CCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Co., in parts of Arkansas and two manufacturing facilities previously owned by CCR in Memphis, Tenn., and West Memphis, Ark., and to acquire additional distribution territory previously served by CCR in and around Memphis, including in portions of northwestern Mississippi and eastern Arkansas.

As part of the transactions, the company acquired exclusive distribution rights in territory that includes the following major markets: Little Rock, West Memphis and southern Arkansas; and Memphis, Tenn.

The Company relinquished distribution rights in territory that includes Mobile, Leroy and Robertsdale, Ala.; Columbus, Sylvester and Bainbridge, Ga.; Ocean Springs, Miss.; Panama City, Fla.; and Somerset, Ky. The definitive agreements with CCR include the exchange and acquisition of distribution territory and manufacturing facilities described in the previously announced letters of intent dated June 14, 2016, and April 11, 2017, between the company and The Coca-Cola Company.

The company also announced today that it entered into and completed a transaction with Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. (United) to exchange distribution territory previously served by the company in Florence, Ala., south-central Tennessee and Laurel, Miss., for distribution territory previously served by United in Spartanburg and portions of Bluffton, S.C.

Piedmont Coca-Cola Bottling Partnership (Piedmont), a majority owned subsidiary of the company, also entered into and completed a transaction with United to exchange distribution territory previously served by Piedmont in northeastern Georgia for the remainder of the distribution territory in Bluffton, S.C., previously served by United. The definitive agreement with United includes the exchange of distribution territory described in the previously announced letter of intent dated June 14, 2016, between the company and United.