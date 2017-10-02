Niagara Bottling acquired Northeast business

Niagara Bottling LLC, Ontario, Calif., acquired the bottled water business formerly owned and operated by First Quality Water & Beverage LLC of Lock Haven, Pa. First Quality produced private label and Pureau brand bottled water.

"This acquisition gives us a greater presence in the Northeast and is another exciting chapter in Niagara's history. We've always considered First Quality a strong competitor with an excellent product offering," said Andy Peykoff II, Niagara's president and chief executive officer, a statement.

Like Niagara, First Quality is privately held, family owned and family operated.

"Similar to Niagara, they focus their efforts on their customers, their employees and the communities they serve. With Niagara acquiring the water and business segment and integrating the customers and lines into our network, their customers will continue to receive great quality and service from another family business," Peykoff said.

All First Quality Water & Beverage employees will be offered the opportunity to continue their careers at other First Quality Group companies, including at the currently expanding tissue manufacturing operation at the Lock Haven site where First Quality Water & Beverage is located.