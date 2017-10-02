Mahesh Madhavan assumes CEO position at Bacardi

Bacardi Ltd., Hamilton, Bermuda, announces 20-year Bacardi veteran Mahesh Madhavan takes over the chief executive leadership role effective immediately. As announced in March, Madhavan succeeds Michael J. Dolan, who has retired as chief executive officer (CEO), a role he held since 2014. Madhavan will be based in the company’s global headquarters in Bermuda.

“With more than 20 years at Bacardi, in different roles in different geographies, Mahesh has a tremendous track record of success. He inherits a business that is in great shape, with a healthy balance sheet, revitalized brands, and an engaged team of employees. Mike and Mahesh have worked closely to carry out the succession smoothly, and the Board is delighted with the progress they achieved,” said Facundo L. Bacardi, chairman of family owned Bacardi Ltd., in a statement.

In his career with Bacardi, Madhavan has led the company’s Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa operations where he was charged with building stronger connections between the brands in the Bacardi portfolio and consumers in those regions. Also during his tenure, Madhavan has held leading roles in various fast-growing emerging markets including managing director of India, managing director for Thailand and the Philippines, and managing director of South Asia and Southeast Asia. He has also led the company’s emerging market council.

As part of this leadership succession plan, Madhavan announces the internal appointments of two senior leaders. Effective immediately, John Burke assumes responsibility for leading all marketing efforts as global chief marketing officer (CMO) of Bacardi and president of Bacardi Global Brands Ltd., while Ignacio del Valle leads commercial operations for the Latin America & Caribbean (LAC) region as its regional president. Burke and del Valle serve as members of the Bacardi Global Leadership Team and report directly to Madhavan.

“These internal appointments showcase our deep bench of seasoned talent and leadership within Bacardi and further demonstrates the company’s dedication to nurturing and growing our talented leaders,” Madhavan added.