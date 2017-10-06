Bolthouse Farms, a brand of Campbell Soup Co., introduced Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk, a line of refrigerated dairy alternatives that contain 10 grams of pea protein in each 8-ounce serving. The dairy alternatives are vegan, non-GMO and free from allergens, gluten and lactose, the company says. Plant Protein Milk is offered in four flavors — Unsweetened, Original, Vanilla and Chocolate — and are available at retailers including Kroger, Safeway East and Shaw’s, among others. Packaged in multi-serve, 48-ounce bottles, Bolthouse Farms Plant Protein Milk has a suggested retail price of $4.99.

