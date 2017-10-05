Kona Brewing Co. announced that its seasonal favorite Pipeline Porter is available while supplies last. The brew is smooth and dark with a distinctive roasty aroma and earthy complexity from its diverse blends of premium malted barley, the company says. The malts are blended with Kona coffee, which provides the unique aroma and flavor, it adds. A blend of hops rounds out the brew. Kona’s Pipeline Porter is packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles that are available in select markets.

Kona Brewing Co., Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Telephone: 808/334-2739

Internet: www.konabrewingco.com

Distribution: Select markets