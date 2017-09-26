Readers name their favorite beverages of August

Ending a game in a tie is not as shocking in soccer matches. However, many other sports tweak rules in order to avoid such an outcome. For Beverage Industry’s Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll, the winner ended in a tie for the first time since the poll launched in 2014.

Tied with 17 percent each, Pink Party Rose and Zola Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks both garnered top honors for the Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll for August.

Swish Beverages introduced Pink Party Rosé with Bubbles, which is a bright, medium-bodied sparkling Rosé with notes of honeydew and cantaloupe with a crisp, bubbly taste, the company says.

Additionally, Zola’s new Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks blend sparkling coconut water with plant-powered ingredients, like potassium to hydrate, and energy from green coffee and green tea extracts, the company says.

Not far behind these two were Detoxwater Appleberry and Peachberry releases at 16 percent and Matchaah Instant Latte at 15 percent.

Thank you for everyone who voted in the month’s poll, and be sure to come back Oct. 5 for next month’s poll. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 23.