Tequila Cazadores releases bottle inspired by Día de los Muertos

Hamilton, Bermuda-based Tequila Cazadores, a 100 percent blue agave premium tequila, debuted a limited-edition blanco bottle, reimagined by legendary tattoo artist Mister Cartoon in honor of Día de los Muertos.

The hand-rendered bottle design features Mister Cartoon's signature fine-point style, symbolically nodding to the Día de los Muertos traditions Mister Cartoon values most, the company says.

Available nationwide, the Mister Cartoon X Tequila Cazadores Día de los Muertos bottle will hit shelves in mid-September, ahead of the November holiday. Mister Cartoon also created a set of skull bandanas, inspired by illustrations from the limited-edition bottle. The bandanas will be available through MisterCartoon.com/shop with 100 percent of proceeds from sales going toward disaster relief in Mexico.

"Mister Cartoon is an artist who, like Tequila Cazadores, boldly carries his heritage with him, allowing his passion for who he is and where he came from to shine through his work," said Manny Hinojosa, bBrand ambassador for Tequila Cazadores, in a statement. "We are honored to collaborate with him on a special Día de los Muertos bottle design, celebrating one of the most traditional holidays in the Mexican culture."

The Mister Cartoon X Tequila Cazadores Día de los Muertos bottle is adorned in symbolic black, white and gray artwork, with illustrations of a skull to honor the memories of lost loved ones, a rose to welcome new beginnings and a woman to represent love and the importance of celebrating the good times, the company says. The Tequila Cazadores iconic stag is part of the design as a reminder to be bold and fearless in the pursuit of dreams, it adds.

"It was an honor for me to create a design for Tequila Cazadores, a brand that shares my passion for preserving heritage and guiding the future from the past," Mister Cartoon said in a statement.

In the spirit of the holiday, Tequila Cazadores crafted a lineup of signature Día de los Muertos cocktails, including The Blood Orange Margarita with Tequila Cazadores Special Edition, orange curaco, blood orange juice, fresh lime justice and agave nectar; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly with Tequila Cazadores Blanco, mezcal blanco, Aperol and pureed red roasted bell pepper; The Stormy Soul featuring Cazadores Reposado, pureed prickly pear, agave nectar, ginger beer, chipotle powder, topped with mint and lemon; and The Rising Dead with Cazadores Reposado, orange juice, grenadine, a lime wedge topped with an orange and cherry.