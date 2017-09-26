Bellangelo winery launches web series

Geneva, N.Y.-based Bellangelo winery, a producer in the Finger Lakes AVA and a leader in consumer wine education, launched of a new web series: “Harvest Journal.”

The series emerged Sept. 19 on the Bellangelo Facebook and Twitter page under its handle @BellangeloWine, as well as on its YouTube page. The series promised consumers a chance to follow winemaker Christopher Missick, as the boutique winery set out to take followers on a journey through the grape harvest, crush and the winemaking process, the company says. With a diverse portfolio, ranging from sparkling wine to late-harvest Riesling, as well as cold-climate expressions of Cabernet Franc and Merlot, consumers can learn a great deal in these entertaining, one- to two-minute videos, it says.

"The concept is something that came to me several years ago while working in the tasting room one weekend during harvest," Missick said in a statement. "A common question is, 'what's going on in the cellar right now?' I decided, let's pull the curtains back and let people see what goes on day-to-day during harvest."

Although many wineries focus on educating consumers about their wines, Bellangelo stands apart, it says. From the book, “A Sense of Place,” to the winery's Riesling Experience and its current effort with the 2017 Harvest Journal web series, Bellangelo's emphasis on detail is seen not just in the quality of its wines, but in the volume of great material it produces, it adds.

"We're inviting winemaking Q&A on our Facebook page as well," Missick added. "We want the consumer to know they are a part of this process, and to understand our diverse vineyard sites, as well as our unique, philosophical approach to wine."