PepsiCo Recycling expand Zero Impact Fund

PepsiCo Recycling, a division of Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc., is expanding its second year of the Zero Impact Fund, which offers eligible colleges and universities an opportunity to bring campus eco-innovations to life. Through the Zero Impact Fund, schools can submit ideas to accomplish their environmental goals, with winning applications receiving up to $10,000 each from PepsiCo Recycling. In its first year, the Zero Impact Fund received applications from more than 40 different campuses and awarded grants to eight schools.

"As a part of our Performance with Purpose agenda, PepsiCo is proud to empower our college and university partners to develop and implement sustainability initiatives that not only impact their campuses but inspire others," said Tom Mooradian, PepsiCo sustainability manager, in a statement. "We were thrilled to be able to help make a difference at campuses across the country last year and are excited to up the ante this year in hopes of seeing even more innovative ideas generated by students, faculty and staff in the second year of the Zero Impact Fund."

For the 2017-2018 school year, colleges and universities interested in submitting project proposals for PepsiCo Recycling's Zero Impact Fund should complete an application at PepsiCoRecycling.com on or before Dec. 19. Schools selected to receive funding from the Zero Impact Fund will be notified during the week of Jan. 29, 2018, and funding will be provided to initiate projects as early as February 2018. A PepsiCo Recycling committee will evaluate each school's proposal based on the following criteria:

Environmental Impact – How the proposed project creates a more sustainable campus.

How the proposed project creates a more sustainable campus. Economic Impact – The environmentally related cost savings.

The environmentally related cost savings. Social Impact – How the campus community is engaged and positive behavioral change is fostered.

How the campus community is engaged and positive behavioral change is fostered. Desirability, Feasibility, Longevity – The demonstrated support of campus leadership and the extent to which the initiative is scalable.

The demonstrated support of campus leadership and the extent to which the initiative is scalable. Ingenuity – How positive sustainability impact will be achieved in a new or innovative way.

Last year's winning project proposals included compost infrastructure development, student education and engagement campaigns, renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, zero-waste programs, a bike-share program, and landfill diversion programs.

"The University of California, Irvine is proud to be a recipient of a grant from PepsiCo Recycling's Zero Impact Fund. The funds have allowed us to develop digital waste bins that will not only help increase the number of bottles and cans collected on campus, but also to educate students and faculty on proper recycling habits," said Tyson Monagle, hospitality and dining marketing manager at the University of California, Irvine, in a statement.

Since 2010, as part of PepsiCo's Performance with Purpose agenda, PepsiCo Recycling has partnered with more than 100 colleges' and universities' on-campus recycling programs, and has awarded more than $100,000 to support campus recycling efforts and increase student engagement. In addition to the Zero Impact Fund, PepsiCo Recycling offers resources for colleges and universities to reduce waste produced during collegiate athletic events and engage the campus community around sustainability.

For more information on PepsiCo Recycling's Zero Impact Fund, proposal inspiration, rules and questions about eligibility, please visit PepsiCoRecycling.com.