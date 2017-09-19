Folgers releases 6 new flavored coffees

Folgers, a brand of Orrville, Ohio-based J.M. Smucker Co., announced the release of Folgers Simply Gourmet flavored coffees.

Folgers Simply Gourmet coffee gives coffee lovers the opportunity to enjoy delicious, natural flavored coffee, and to recreate their favorite fall coffee recipes with no artificial flavors, it says. Made with 100 percent premium Arabica beans, the coffees are perfectly paired and balanced with natural flavors to create six flavored coffees: Natural Vanilla, Natural Cinnamon, Natural Chocolate, Natural Caramel, Natural Chocolate Raspberry and Natural Mint.

To help showcase the flavors of the six, new Folgers Simply Gourmet flavored coffees, the brand enlisted celebrity chef and Food Network personality Alex Guarnaschelli to serve as the Folgers Simply Gourmet Real Barista. Guarnaschelli will use each flavor to purposefully recraft popular coffee drinks and inspire new recipes using flavors that taste delicious.

Available on www.Folgers.com, Guarnaschelli's Folgers Simply Gourmet coffee-inspired recipes include Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie Spice Lattes, Caramel Horchatas, Chocolate Raspberry Coffee Parfaits and Vanilla Coffee Sweet Potato Puree.

"To earn a favorable rating from me as a judge, you must understand balance and be thoughtful when it comes to choosing and pairing recipe ingredients," Guarnaschelli said in a statement. "Folgers Simply Gourmet coffee made the conceptualization and development of these fall recipes easy for me, given how the brand prioritized natural flavors above all else. Coffee has never been trendier than it is right now, so I think it's important that Folgers has taken the initiative to create and provide coffee drinkers with six natural flavored coffees that have a decadent taste and aroma."

Available in 10-ounce packages in select markets nationwide with an average suggested retail price of $5.99, Folgers Simply Gourmet coffee can be enjoyed using various brewing methods including automatic drip, pour over and French press, it says.