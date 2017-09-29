Swinford Spirits introduced its new Lingo Vodka. The product is packaged in a unique 750-ml bottle that features an integrated self-infusion basket that allows consumers to infuse the spirit with their favorite fruit, herbs and spices, the company says. Lingo vodka is distilled six times from organic wheat and then gravity slow-filtered, offering a clean, crisp canvas for at-home bartenders to master mixologists, it adds. The 40 percent alcohol-by-volume vodka is available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Swinford Spirits LLC, San Diego, Calif.

Telephone: 844/933-7465

Internet: www.swinfordspirits.com