Frey Farms, the parent company of Tsamma Watermelon Juice, launched the newest addition to its cold-pressed watermelon juice lineup: Tsamma Watermelon + Coconut Water Blend. Each 12-ounce bottle of Tsamma Watermelon + Coconut Water Blend provides more than 500 mg of potassium and just less than 500 mg of L-citrulline, which help to reduce muscle fatigue, increase muscle recovery and fuel rapid hydration, the company says. The new cold-pressed juice blend is available at retailers including Publix, The Fresh Market, Schnucks, Fresh Thyme Markets and Aldi.

Frey Farms, Keenes, Ill.

Telephone: 618/835-2536

Internet: https://tsammajuice.com

Distribution: National