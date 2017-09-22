Bulletproof 360 Inc. announced the launch of Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew, a new grab-and-go version of its signature Bulletproof coffee. The ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee lineup is available in four flavors — Original, Vanilla, Mocha, and Original + Collagen — that are made with Bulletproof coffee beans, Brain Octane oil and butter made from milk from grass-fed cows, the company says. Packaged in 11-ounce Tetra Pak cartons, Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew is rolling out at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and are available online at the company’s website with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Bulletproof 360 Inc., Seattle

Internet: www.bulletproof.com

Distribution: National and online