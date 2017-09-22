New ProductsTea and Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew

September 22, 2017
KEYWORDS cold brew coffee / mocha / RTD coffee / Tetra Pak
Reprints
No Comments

Bulletproof 360 Inc. announced the launch of Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew, a new grab-and-go version of its signature Bulletproof coffee. The ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee lineup is available in four flavors — Original, Vanilla, Mocha, and Original + Collagen — that are made with Bulletproof coffee beans, Brain Octane oil and butter made from milk from grass-fed cows, the company says. Packaged in 11-ounce Tetra Pak cartons, Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew is rolling out at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and are available online at the company’s website with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Bulletproof 360 Inc., Seattle
Internet: www.bulletproof.com
Distribution: National and online 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.