Novellino Rosso Classico, Strawberry Passion

Expanding its portfolio of wine, Novellino Wines introduced two new varietals: Rosso Classico and Strawberry Passion. Novellino Rosso Classico is a soft and subtle, lightly fermented red wine with a sweet character and elegant finish, the company says. A casual wine vinified from Vitis Vinifera grapes in the tradition of fine Italian winemaking, Novellino Strawberry Passion is blended with natural strawberry extract to enhance the wine’s fruity character and give it a refreshing finish, it adds. At 7.5 percent alcohol by volume and packaged in 750-ml bottles, Rosso Classico and Strawberry Passion have a suggested retail price of $7.99 in select markets.

Novellino Wines, the Phillippines

Telephone: 800/752-1500

Internet: www.novellinowines.com

Distribution: Select markets