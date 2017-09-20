Vermont Village introduced organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar shots. Packaged in convenient, 1-ounce, tear-open pouches the vinegar shots offer the benefits of a daily serving of raw apple cider vinegar with 25 calories in each serving. Made with organic, clean and simple ingredients blended with organic honey and raw, unfiltered apple cider, Vermont Village’s Raw Apple Cider Vinegar Shots are available in four flavors: Blueberries & Honey, Turmeric & Honey, Cranberries & Honey, and Ginger & Honey. A zero-calorie, unflavored Double Shot made with only raw, organic apple cider vinegar also is available in a 1-ounce shot. Available in 12-packs for $14.99, the Raw Apple Cider Vinegar Shots are sold on the company’s website and will be available at GNC stores nationwide starting in October.

Vermont Village, Barre, Vt.

Telephone: 802/479-2558

Internet: www.vermontvillage.com

Distribution: National and online