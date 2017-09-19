Introducing the newest product in its portfolio, A. Hardy USA announced the launch of Hardy Legend 1863 cognac. The vintage cognac is made with a selection of eaux-de-vie from the Petite Champagne District with a hint of borderies that are blended using traditional methods, the company says. The spirit is aged as long as 12 years in toasted Limousin oak barrels, resulting in a representation of the classic Hardy style with a rich bronze color, the scent of dates and rose petals, and flavors of cappuccino with a smooth finish, it adds. The 40 percent alcohol-by-volume cognac is packaged in 750-ml glass bottles that have a suggested retail price of $69.95.

A Hardy USA, Des Plaines, Ill.

Telephone: 847/298-2358

Internet: www.ahardyusa.com

Distribution: Select markets