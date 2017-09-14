Breweries celebrating National Honey Month

The National Honey Board, Firestone, Colo., is celebrating National Honey Month in September with the help of breweries across the United States. National Honey Month is an annual celebration of honey, honey bees and the ingredient that plays an essential role in brewing, the Board says.

This year, the National Honey Board is working with four breweries to promote honey and the importance of honey bees to our ecosystem. Each participating brewery is featuring a made-with-honey beer throughout September.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., St. Louis

Pedernales Brewing, Fredericksburg, Texas

The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Broad Run, Va.

Durty Bull Brewing Co., Durham, N.C.

Round Town Brewery, Indianapolis

In addition to featuring made-with-honey beers throughout September, Urban Chestnut Brewing

Co. will host an event sept. 19 at its Grove Brewery. The event will include honey beer tastings, an educational presentation about honey and honey bees, and tastings of varietal honeys from around the United States.

“We’re thrilled that these great breweries are recognizing the importance of honey and honey bees to creating some exceptional beers,” said Catherine Barry, National Honey Board’s director of marketing, in a statement. “The way these breweries use honey in different styles of beer is inspiring, and we’re excited their customers will get to taste these honey beers and learn more about the importance of honey bees.”