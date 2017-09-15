Black Stallion Estate completes solar installation

Delicato Family Vineyards, Manteca, Calif., announced the completion of the installation of a solar electric energy system at its flagship winery in Napa Valley. The 347.93 kW PV system includes more than 1,000 panels that were installed on building roofs at Black Stallion Estate Winery by Sunworks.

The system reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 377 metric tons a year, which is equal to taking 79.6 passenger vehicles off the road, reducing 902,773 miles driven by an average passenger vehicle or planting 357 acres of forests, the company says, citing the Environmental Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator.

Because of the “time of use” of energy at the winery and working closely with the utility company, the new system results in a 98 percent energy cost offset and an 84 percent energy consumption offset, which means the property almost is a carbon-neutral operation. In addition to the sustainability benefits, the solar installation is expected to create six-figure annual savings in utility expenses.

Clean energy continues to be an important part of business strategies, with top U.S. corporations investing in an estimated 1 gigawatt of onsite solar installations, which equals a reduction of approximately 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, it says, citing the Solar Energy Industries Association’s 2016 Report.

“As a family owned agricultural business, our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship has always been a cornerstone of our company and the companies we work with,” said Chris Indelicato, president and chief executive officer of Delicato Family Vineyards, in a statement. “This solar program supports our dedication to sustainability and saves the company resources, which ultimately benefits our consumers.”

All of Delicato’s wineries and facilities are certified by the Wine Institute’s Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing program and implement other environmentally friendly efforts such as water conservation, soil restoration, rootstock selection, erosion control, responsible packaging and recycling. BI