Monster Beverage Corp. releases Q2 results

Monster Beverage Corp., Corona, Calif., reported financial results for the three- and six-months that ended June 30.

Net sales for the 2017 second quarter increased 9.6 percent to $907.1 million from $827.5 million in the same period last year. Gross sales for the 2017 second quarter increased 9.8 percent to $1.04 billion from $945.8 million a year ago. Unfavorable currency exchange rates reduced net sales by approximately $8.2 million and gross sales by approximately $11.6 million in the 2017 second quarter. The comparable 2016 second quarter net and gross sales included $5 million of accelerated deferred revenue related to distributor transitions. Excluding accelerated recognition of deferred revenue from the comparable 2016 second quarter, net and gross sales for the 2017 second quarter increased 10.3 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

Net sales for the company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment, which is comprised of the company’s Monster Energy, Monster Hydro and Mutant Super Soda brands, increased 9.7 percent to $815.3 million for the 2017 second quarter, from $743.5 million for the same period last year. Net sales for the company’s Strategic Brands segment, which includes the various energy drink brands acquired from The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta, increased 10.6 percent to $85.6 million for the 2017 second quarter, up from $77.4 million in the comparable 2016 quarter. Net sales for the company’s Other segment, which includes certain products of American Fruits & Flavors (AFF) sold to independent third parties, were $6.2 million for the 2017 second quarter, which compares with $6.6 million in the 2016 second quarter.

Net sales to customers outside of the United States increased 23.8 percent to $247.9 million in the 2017 second quarter.

Net sales for the six-months that ended June 30 increased 9.4 percent to $1.6 billion from $1.5 billion for the same period in 2016. Gross sales for the six-months that ended June 30 increased 9.4 percent to $1.9 billion, up from $1.7 billion for the same period in 2016.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 64.5 percent for the six-months that ended June 30 compared with 62.4 percent for the comparable period in 2016. BI