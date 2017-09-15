Southern Glazer's partners with Coravin Inc.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Miami and Dallas, has become the preferred on-trade sales partner for the Coravin Wine System, a technology that enables users to pour a glass of wine without pulling the cork, it says. Restaurant customers in 18 states now can order Coravin Systems and accessories through their local Southern Glazer’s sales representatives.

Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork. For bars and restaurants, this allows for expansion of by-the-glass offerings and the ability to provide guests with wine tastings and pairings, it says.

“This is an incredible sales tool for Southern Glazer’s restaurant customers,” said Steve Slater, executive vice president and general manager of the company’s corporate wine division, in a statement. “By using the Coravin Wine System, our customers can offer tastes and glasses of countless wines that guests otherwise would never expect to see sold by the glass. Offering the Coravin Wine System as part of our broader wine portfolio is one more thing that sets us apart from any other distributor and reinforces our leadership in wine sales.”

Coravin products will be available to Southern Glazer’s customers in the following states: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee (Memphis area only), Utah and Washington. BI