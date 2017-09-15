Wine and spirits companies educate consumers about careers options

There’s an old adage that talks about the need to never stop learning. In the wine and spirits industries, the adage holds true. On-premise, wine and food pairings continue to be a topic of conversation for many, myself included.

At a recent dinner, a knowledgeable waiter explained which wine would pair best with salmon. He noted that rich, oily fishes like salmon best pair with a full-bodied white wine like an oak-aged Chardonnay, but a red Pinot Noir also would pair well.

Whether it’s in a restaurant or to guide students on their future career, wine and spirits companies continue to educate people interested in learning more about the multi-faceted beverage industry. For example, Moonshine University heralded the graduation of its 500th graduate, Fernando Vazquez, who traveled from Argentina to attend a five-day distiller course in Louisville, Ky.

Founded in 2013 by David Dafoe, the bourbon epicenter educates entrepreneurs on how to launch a successful distilling business from concept to distilling to bottling, the company says. Moonshine University also houses the Stave & Thief Society, a bourbon certification program established to promote Kentucky’s distinguished bourbon culture, it adds.

Given the number of emails I receive on this topic, professional development also abounds in the food and beverage industries. Foodservice Immersion is hosting a three-day “boot camp” program titled “Educating the Foodservice Supply Chain” on Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 16-18 in Boston and Chicago, respectively.

Regardless of whether one is learning about food and beverage pairings at a restaurant or would like enter the distilling or brewing industries, plenty of experts are available to offer guidance on these diverse topics.