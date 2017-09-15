Pack Expo Las Vegas expected to surpass 2015

The 2017 installment of Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo, which is taking place Sept. 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, is positioned to surpass its 2015 numbers, according to PMMI, the producer of Pack Expo.

According to 2015 show statistics, 86 percent of attendees recommend, influence or make the final buying decision in the purchasing process.

The event boasts an expected 30,000 attendees, including 5,000 international visitors from more than 125 countries, combined with 2,000-plus exhibiting companies spanning 800,000 net square feet of nearly sold-out exhibit floor.

“The Pack Expo and Healthcare Packaging names are synonymous with quality, innovation and progress,” said Charles D. Yuska, president and chief executive officer of PMMI, in a statement. “You can expect your participation in these shows to result in quality ideas and solutions that will move your business forward. If you want to keep up with innovation in packaging and the latest trends in pharmaceutical manufacturing, you need to attend these shows.”

Pack Expo Las Vegas will bring together top consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies from around the world to explore state-of-the-art packaging technologies, equipment and materials as well as exchange ideas with peers and build professional relationships. Beyond the technologies exhibited on the show floor, attendees will find tremendous educational opportunities at the Innovation Stage where suppliers present free 30-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies throughout the day.

Healthcare Packaging Expo offers the widest range of equipment and technology solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, the association says. Together, these events showcase an extensive collection of packaging and production solutions to help manu-facturers improve operations and stay competitive.

The Innovation Stage will feature 46 sessions across four stages and will include new technology and advances from all segments of the packaging and processing market.

At the Pack Expo Innovation Stage, attendees can participate in free 30-minute sessions focused on the trends that are driving industry growth such as clean labeling, coding and serialization, food safety technology, sustainability, snack food trends, flexible manufacturing systems, automation advances, and high-pressure processing.

At Healthcare Packaging Expo, Innovation Stage sessions will address solutions specific to the pharmaceutical industry including brand protection, Internet of things, remote monitoring, machine vision solutions, smart packaging, supply chain visibility, security solutions, intellectual property strategies, labeling quality control and packaging solutions to improve patient adherence.

On the Pack Expo Las Vegas side, three stages will be located in the Central Hall (Booth Nos. C-1041, C-1045 and C-1049). Healthcare Packaging Expo will host an additional Innovation Stage in the North Hall (Booth No. N-601).

Sustainability, efficiency and product safety also are among the top issues to be addressed with the latest packaging technology at the tradeshow.

In addition to the technology on display on the show floor, Pack Expo Las Vegas will offer a host of educational and networking opportunities, as well as industry-specific events. The following are items to look out for at the shows:

The Containers and Materials Pavilion will address innovations, including updates on paperboard, glass, metal and plastic. Flexible and resealable packaging options also will be on display. The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by Dow and located within the Containers and Materials Pavilion, will host award-nominated packaging solutions utilizing breakthrough technology to address consumer demands.

Sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, The Reusable Packaging Pavilion is the hotspot to learn how to reduce waste, cut costs and gain supply chain efficiency.

Candy and snack connoisseurs will find the newest trends and technologies relating to aeration, batch refining, shaping, cluster production and much more at The Confectionery Pavilion, sponsored by the National Confectioners Association.

Attendees of Pack Expo Las Vegas can network with peers, gain specialized insights or just rest and recharge at three different industry-specific lounges.

The Beverage Cooler Lounge (Booth No. S-7632), hosted by the International Society of Beverage Technologists

The Baking and Snack Break Lounge (Booth No. S-7832), hosted by the American Bakers Association

Candy Bar Lounge (Booth No. S-7202), sponsored by Dorner Manufacturing Corp. and hosted by the National Confectioners Association, located in The Confectionery Pavilion

The Pack Gives Back benefit concert, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, will be headlined by Grammy award-winning band The Doobie Brothers. A portion of the proceeds from the annual benefit will go toward the Pack Expo Scholarship, providing grants to U.S. and Canadian colleges with packaging and processing programs.

Additionally, Emerson, featuring leadership product brands such as ASCO Numatics, will sponsor the eighth edition of the Amazing Packaging Race.

“Over the years, Emerson has shown their willingness to provide educational opportunities for students in the packaging industry. Their consistent sponsorship has made the success of this program possible, and we are grateful for their continued support,” said Jim Pittas, chief operating officer for PMMI, in a statement.

The Amazing Packaging Race will take place Sept. 27, the last day of Pack Expo Las Vegas and the Healthcare Packaging Expo 2017, in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Participating students will compete on the nearly 900,000-net-square-foot show floor space and will complete a series of tasks assigned by exhibitors. The race will conclude with the announcement of the winning team at the Emerson Booth (Booth No. C-5222). BI