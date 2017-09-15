Clubtails releases 24-ounce aluminum can package

Geloso Beverage Group’s Clubtails brand expanded its product offerings with the launch of six of its best-selling “cocktails in a can” in 24-ounce cans. Previously, Clubtails only were available in 16-ounce cans and six-packs of 11.2-ounce glass bottles. Clubtails’ new 24-ounce can size is available in six flavors: Bahama Mama, Sex on the Beach, Sunny Margarita, Long Island Iced Tea, Strawberry Colada and Screwdriver. The new 24-ounce Clubtails cans began shipping immediately and became available in convenience stores where Clubtails traditionally have been sold. “Clubtails continues to be among the fastest-growing brands in the flavored malt beverage category,” Geloso’s U.S. Business Director Paul Rene said in a statement. “It’s our goal to continue to offer our distributors the products, flavors and expanded SKUs to meet the needs of their beverage retailers, who are, in turn, meeting the needs of their customers. Consumers love the taste, convenience and cost offered by our Clubtails brand as evidenced by a brand growth of more than 50 percent versus last year. This is an opportunity to compete in a popular size offered in many of our national markets while also gaining greater in-store and shelf visibility to expose the great taste of Clubtails to new customers.”