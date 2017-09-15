New PackagesWine & Spirits

Hennessy limited-edition bottle features JonOne

Urban artist’s designs latest among collaboration series

Hennessy Limited Edition
Hennessy announced that urban artist JonOne is the designer of the 2017 Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition Bottle.
September 15, 2017
Hennessy announced urban artist JonOne as the designer of the 2017 Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition bottle. The limited-edition bottle by JonOne, which features a colorful and vibrant design, is the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and internationally renowned artists, the company says. JonOne’s design features layer upon layer of freestyle splashes of color, intermixed with Hennessy’s own imagery, echoing the complex layers of flavors and aromas created during the Cognac blending process. The result is a final work that captures the spirit of the artist and gives a nod to the transmission and legacy of Hennessy, the company says. The design appears on a limited run of flagship 750-ml Hennessy Very Special bottles with a suggested retail price of $35. A special deluxe gift edition also is available featuring a 1.75-liter bottle decorated with JonOne’s iconic tag and Hennessy iconography. Encased in an over-sized paint can that was inspired by the artist’s studio and creative inspiration, the gift edition is available for a suggested retail price of $200.

