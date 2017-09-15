Corona releases ‘Legends’ bottles

Corona Extra announced the launch of its 2017 limited-edition “Legends” bottles. For the fifth consecutive year, Corona released specially wrapped, collectible 12-ounce bottles featuring six boxers. Corona Extra’s limited-edition boxing bottles are available in collectible 18-packs nationwide and feature top legends such as Roberto Duran, Manos de Piedra; Thomas Hearns, The Hitman; Wilfredo Gomez, Bazooka; and Juan Manuel Marquez, Dinamita, as well as PBC fighters Deontay Wilder (Heavyweight World Champion) and Errol Spence (Welterweight Champion). “Corona is proud to continue to support our consumers and their love of boxing for the fifth year in a row with the launch of these collectible bottles,” said John Alvarado, vice president of Corona Extra, in a statement. “As the No. 1 brand associated with boxing, we’re excited to take our Legends program to the next level by offering consumers the chance to take their boxing experience up a notch with the Legends Sweepstakes and look forward to hosting the winners in Las Vegas for Fight Night later this year.”