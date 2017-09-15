R&D News

Beverage ingredient suppliers announce facility, team expansions

Synergy Flavors announces new building at corporate campus

Beverage R&D News
September 15, 2017
KEYWORDS beverage ingredients / executive leadership / ingredient supplier
Reprints
No Comments

Synergy Flavors, Wauconda, Ill., is expanding its business with the addition of a 40,000-square-foot building to its corporate campus. The addition is expected to be completed in June 2018, the company says. The new building will include additional office and lab space to support the additional work space needed to foster the company’s increase in size, data and materials, it adds.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.