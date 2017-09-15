Beverage ingredient suppliers announce facility, team expansions
Synergy Flavors announces new building at corporate campus
September 15, 2017
No Comments
Synergy Flavors, Wauconda, Ill., is expanding its business with the addition of a 40,000-square-foot building to its corporate campus. The addition is expected to be completed in June 2018, the company says. The new building will include additional office and lab space to support the additional work space needed to foster the company’s increase in size, data and materials, it adds.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry