Ganeden introduces immune support ingredient

Developed using its patented probiotic strain GanedenBC30, Ganeden announced a new immune health ingredient: Staimune. The new ingredient utilizes the cells of GanedenBC30 probiotics to support immune health at cost-effective inclusion levels, the company says. Officially identified as Inactivated Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086, Staimune’s ease of formulation opens up new opportunities in functional foods and beverages — most notably in shelf-stable beverages and high-water-activity products, it says. Staimune is Food and Drug Administration generally recognized as safe, non-GMO, organic compliant and kosher. With an inclusion rate of 50 mg, Staimune does not alter the flavor or texture profiles of finished goods, it adds.

Ganeden Inc., 5800 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 300, Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124; 440/229-5200; ganedenprobiotics.com.