PureCircle unveils stevia-based flavor enhancers

PureCircle is launching new stevia leaf-based flavor enhancers that augment both vanilla and cocoa flavors. The flavor enhancers enable companies to produce products at a manageable price point, the company says. The new products can be labeled as natural flavors on product ingredients labels. Additionally, the new flavor enhancers build on the company’s range of flavors, allowing them to enhance key benefits such as mouthfeel, sweetness quality and different tonalities across a wide range of applications, it says.

PureCircle, 915 Harger Road, Suite 250, Oak Brook, Ill. 60523; 630/361-0376; purecircle.com.