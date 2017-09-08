Packaging That Sells Conference Provides Insights And Solutions

With less than two months until its debut, the 15th annual Packaging That Sells Conference offers a dynamic lineup of branding and packaging experts. The conference will take place Oct. 23-25 at Chicago’s Drake Hotel and will feature 16 interactive presentations, as well as announcements for Brand Packaging magazine’s Design Gallery People’s Choice Awards and the Glass Packaging Institute’s annual awards.

Marc Rosen, an internationally acclaimed designer of luxury packaging for fragrance, cosmetic, and fashion products, will be the keynote speaker, demonstrating how packaging can enhance the prestige of a brand. On Day 2, Gil Horsky, the packaging innovation lead for Mondelez chocolates, will address why packaging needs to be a key part of the innovation process in the development of any new products. (Full Agenda)

“This wide-ranging agenda covers topics that brand owners and package designers have told us are their major concerns,” says John Kalkowski, editor in chief of Brand Packaging and conference program director. “With speakers from around the world, attendees will gain a new perspective on packaging and branding trends. It’s sure to be a catalyst for revitalized creative thinking.”

In addition, the conference provides ample opportunity for attendees engage with design and marketing professionals who have the experience and expertise to help make packaging concepts a reality during several elaborate networking events and an exhibition of industry suppliers.

The Design Gallery People’s Choice Awards will include winners in five packaging categories: Paperboard, Flexible, Rigid Plastics, Metal and Glass, as well as an Editor’s Choice Award. More than 60 packages have been entered in the contest, and conference attendees will be able to inspect physical samples of all entries. They also will be featured Brand Packaging’s yearbook of leading designs this December.

For more information and to register, please visit PTS Register. Early bird registration, which allows a savings of $200, ends Sept. 22.