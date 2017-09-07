McDonald’s announces new McCafé experience

Oak Brook, Ill.-based McDonald's USA relaunched its McCafé experience, introducing a new look, new café-quality espresso beverages and expanded retail offerings. The move is part of a commitment by McDonald's to raise the bar for its consumers by offering them All Day Breakfast; Chicken McNuggets made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives; McDelivery; and more, the company says.

The expanded offerings include additions to the McCafé lineup with new café-quality espresso beverages made with freshly ground espresso and U.S.-sourced whole or nonfat milk in addition to recrafted lattes and mochas, it says. The new beverages include the following:

Caramel Macchiato: Rich, dark-roast espresso served with whole or nonfat milk, mixed with sweet caramel syrup and topped with ribbons of buttery caramel drizzle that is available hot or iced.

Cappuccino: A warm, comforting coffee drink made with whole or nonfat steamed milk, bold espresso made from sustainably sourced beans, fluffy foam, and the choice of French vanilla, caramel or hazelnut flavor.

Americano: Freshly brewed with dark, rich espresso for a strong, bold flavor.

For a limited time at participating restaurants, McDonald's will be offering any small McCafé specialty beverage, including these new offerings, for $2.

In early 2018, McCafé also will expand its retail presence by partnering with The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta, to introduce a line of ready-to-drink McCafé Frappé beverages in three flavors: Caramel, Vanilla and Mocha. The bottled drinks will join the line of whole-bean, ground and single-serve coffee currently available in retail stores nationwide, it says.

"This is just the start of our McCafé commitment," said Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald's USA, in a statement. "We understand how important the coffee culture is for consumers and we are committed to meeting that demand at the taste, convenience and value only McDonald's can offer. This is a central part of our growth strategy and we can't wait to share what's next."

In addition, the refreshed look and feel will include a new brand logo and packaging that will evolve with the seasons, the company says. McDonald's also will begin transitioning to an updated and expanded McCafé presence in-restaurant with a sleek, modern look in 2018 as part of its evolving Experience of the Future, it adds

"Our new McCafé beverages start with 100 percent Arabica beans that are freshly ground and skillfully made on demand," said Chef Dan Coudreaut, vice president of Culinary Innovation at McDonald's USA, in a statement. "Coffee traditions are part of our culture, and our talented crew members have been trained to handcraft our beverages as we work to elevate our coffee experience."

This recommitment to McCafé also extends to the coffee makers — McDonald's introduced new coffee makers, allowing for the new espresso-based beverages to be handcrafted with a consistent, flavorful taste, it says. This rollout also will be coupled with new training for crew members to ensure great taste and café-quality coffee at nearly all of McDonald's 14,000 restaurants.