Patrón Tequila, the flagship brand of The Patrón Spirits Co., introduced Patrón Extra Añejo Tequila, the first new addition to the core range of tequilas in 25 years, the company says. The extra añejo tequila is made with high-quality weber blue agave and distilled using the ancient tahona process and the roller mill method. Then, it is aged for more than three years in a combination of new and used American, French and Hungarian oak barrels to impart the aroma and taste of dry fruits, banana, honey and vanilla, which blend together with the flavor of light agave and oak, it says. The product is packaged in Patrón’s iconic glass bottles, which are hand-numbered and -labeled. A 750-ml bottle of Patrón Extra Añejo Tequila has a suggested retail price of $89.99 at fine spirits and liquor stores nationwide.

The Patrón Spirits Co., Las Vegas

Internet: www.patronspirits.com

Distribution: National