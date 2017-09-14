Adding to its lineup of better-for-you hydration beverages, hoist debuted its newest flavor: Watermelon. Hoist Watermelon is the fifth flavor to join the lineup, which also includes Dragonfruit, Strawberry Lemonade, Orange and Lemon Lime. Like the other flavors in the lineup, Hoist Watermelon is isotonic and does not contain added colors, high-fructose corn syrup, dyes or artificial sweeteners, the company says. Hoist is available nationwide at CVS, Kwik Trip, Albertson’s, Jewel-Osco, RaceTrac, QuikTrip, Safeway, Giant Eagle, Kroger C-Stores and Sunoco stores. The product is packaged in 16.9-ounce, single-serve bottles, which have a suggested retail price ranging from $1.99 to $2.19.

Hoist, Cincinnati

Internet: www.drinkhoist.com

Distribution: National