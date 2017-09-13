New ProductsBeer

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale

September 13, 2017
KEYWORDS craft beer / limited-edition beer / pumpkin beer / seasonal beverages
Reprints
No Comments

Getting ready for fall, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery announced the release of its fall seasonal Punkin Ale, which originally debuted in 1994. At 7 percent alcohol by volume, Punkin Ale is brewed with real pumpkin, brown sugar, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon, the company says. The full-bodied brown ale is available for a limited time in select markets on tap and packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, Del.
Telephone: 302/684-1000
Internet: www.dogfish.com
Distribution: Select markets 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.