Dogfish Head Punkin Ale

Getting ready for fall, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery announced the release of its fall seasonal Punkin Ale, which originally debuted in 1994. At 7 percent alcohol by volume, Punkin Ale is brewed with real pumpkin, brown sugar, allspice, nutmeg and cinnamon, the company says. The full-bodied brown ale is available for a limited time in select markets on tap and packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles.

