Birra Moretti announces fall marketing program

Birra Moretti, a brand of Five Points Trading Co., a division of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, announced it is teaming up with Bocce, Italy’s beloved pastime, to encourage legal-drinking aged consumers to come together and enjoy two Italian classics with friends, family and fellow patrons at their favorite local bar, at home or at other outdoor social gatherings this fall.

“Bocce ball is a fun and social game that anyone can play,” said Amberly Hilinski, senior brand manager for Birra Moretti at Five Points Trading Co., in a statement. “The game has a vintage, throwback appeal and is enjoying a renaissance in the U.S. today. We are excited to provide on-premise and retail accounts with a program that pairs these two great Italian classics to help drive consumer engagement and increase sales of Birra Moretti Lager and La Rossa.”

To activate the Get the Ball Rolling campaign, Birra Moretti is sponsoring events including Eat Drink SF, Chicago Gourmet and Taste of Italy L.A., while partnering with local Bocce leagues in Boston, Chicago and New York to build awareness and consumer engagement, the company says. On-premise, branded bocce point-of-sale (POS) elements along with glassware, tap handles, table tents, coasters and magnetized scoreboards will be available to elevate the consumer experience and encourage patrons to join in a friendly bocce competition with a cold Birra Moretti Lager or La Rossa, it says.

At retail (where legal), custom POS materials, including posters and tuck cards along with bocce kit display enhancers, will invite consumers to choose Birra Moretti and bocce to enhance their social gatherings whether at home or other outdoor locations. Local radio and out of home advertising will amplify the program and drive consumer engagement, it adds.

“Birra Moretti is made using only the finest raw ingredients including a special blend of hops that give the beer its distinctive taste and fragrance,” Hilinski said. “It is crafted in appreciation of timeless Italian culture and traditions. Pairing Birra Moretti, Italy’s beer, with bocce is a natural.”