Keurig releases K-Select coffee maker
Strong brew, multiple brew sizes offered
Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Waterbury, Vt., unveiled the new Keurig K-Select coffee maker. The latest in Keurig brewing innovation, the versatile K-Select coffee maker features a strong brew with a removable water reservoir and an intuitive interface, the company says.
“Consumers know that with Keurig they can savor a consistent cup of high-quality coffee at the touch of a button, but we’ve heard that some of our users are seeking a stronger cup,” said Scott Moffitt, chief brand and beverage officer at Keurig, in a statement. “With the launch of our K-Select coffee maker, we’re addressing that need by giving consumers the option to personalize their coffee even further by introducing an enhanced Strong Brew feature in a stylish, easy-to-use coffee maker.”
Now available on Keurig.com and at select retailers beginning in October, the new Keurig K-Select coffee maker offers the following coffee-brewing features:
- Strong Brew. For coffee lovers that enjoy a bold brew, the Strong button increases coffee strength and intensity.
- Multiple Brew Sizes. Consumers can select from a choice of four cup sizes of 6-, 8-, 10- and 12-ounce sizes
- Simple Button Controls. Insert a K-Cup pod, select a desired cup size and brew a great-tasting cup in less than a minute.
- 52-ounce Water Reservoir. Allows consumers to brew five cups before having to refill, saving time and simplifying the morning routine.
- Color Options. Made with fingerprint-resistant materials, the K-Select coffee maker is available in two colors: matte black and vintage red. Additional, exclusive trend colors also will be available at select retailers in the future.
- Energy Savings. Programmable auto-off feature automatically turns the brewer off two hours after the last brew for energy savings.
- Smart Start. The coffee maker heats and then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting the cup size.
- Quiet Brew Technology. Minimizes noise during use.
- Removable Drip Tray. Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4-inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.
The suggested retail price for the Keurig K-Select coffee maker is $129.99. The K-Select coffee maker, like all Keurig coffee makers, allows users to brew various varieties of K-Cup pods or their own ground coffee with the My-K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter, which is sold separately.
