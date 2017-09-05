Keurig releases K-Select coffee maker

Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Waterbury, Vt., unveiled the new Keurig K-Select coffee maker. The latest in Keurig brewing innovation, the versatile K-Select coffee maker features a strong brew with a removable water reservoir and an intuitive interface, the company says.

“Consumers know that with Keurig they can savor a consistent cup of high-quality coffee at the touch of a button, but we’ve heard that some of our users are seeking a stronger cup,” said Scott Moffitt, chief brand and beverage officer at Keurig, in a statement. “With the launch of our K-Select coffee maker, we’re addressing that need by giving consumers the option to personalize their coffee even further by introducing an enhanced Strong Brew feature in a stylish, easy-to-use coffee maker.”

Now available on Keurig.com and at select retailers beginning in October, the new Keurig K-Select coffee maker offers the following coffee-brewing features:

Strong Brew. For coffee lovers that enjoy a bold brew, the Strong button increases coffee strength and intensity.

For coffee lovers that enjoy a bold brew, the Strong button increases coffee strength and intensity. Multiple Brew Sizes. Consumers can select from a choice of four cup sizes of 6-, 8-, 10- and 12-ounce sizes

Consumers can select from a choice of four cup sizes of 6-, 8-, 10- and 12-ounce sizes Simple Button Controls. Insert a K-Cup pod, select a desired cup size and brew a great-tasting cup in less than a minute.

Insert a K-Cup pod, select a desired cup size and brew a great-tasting cup in less than a minute. 52-ounce Water Reservoir. Allows consumers to brew five cups before having to refill, saving time and simplifying the morning routine.

Allows consumers to brew five cups before having to refill, saving time and simplifying the morning routine. Color Options. Made with fingerprint-resistant materials, the K-Select coffee maker is available in two colors: matte black and vintage red. Additional, exclusive trend colors also will be available at select retailers in the future.

Made with fingerprint-resistant materials, the K-Select coffee maker is available in two colors: matte black and vintage red. Additional, exclusive trend colors also will be available at select retailers in the future. Energy Savings. Programmable auto-off feature automatically turns the brewer off two hours after the last brew for energy savings.

Programmable auto-off feature automatically turns the brewer off two hours after the last brew for energy savings. Smart Start. The coffee maker heats and then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting the cup size.

The coffee maker heats and then brews in one simple process. No need to wait for it to heat before selecting the cup size. Quiet Brew Technology. Minimizes noise during use.

Minimizes noise during use. Removable Drip Tray. Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4-inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.

The suggested retail price for the Keurig K-Select coffee maker is $129.99. The K-Select coffee maker, like all Keurig coffee makers, allows users to brew various varieties of K-Cup pods or their own ground coffee with the My-K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter, which is sold separately.