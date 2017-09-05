How New Diesel Engines Stack Up Against Compressed Natural Gas

With new technology in diesel engines and stable prices for diesel fuel, the conversation about compressed natural gas (CNG) has gotten quieter. But there are many factors to consider when purchasing a new truck for your food and beverage business, including the cost of fuel, carbon footprints, maintenance intervals, and engine power.

Here’s an overview on how some of the newer diesel engines compare to CNG.

Cost of Fuel

On average, diesel prices were on the decline from October 2014 through February 2016. Since then the industry has seen rising prices. In January 2017 diesel fuel prices hit the highest price per gallon since August 2015, and during the first half of 2017 diesel fuel prices have remained relatively flat, falling between $2.53 and $2.60 per gallon. In addition, New Jersey announced a 31-cent increase in the diesel fuel tax effective January 2017. The bottom line is that diesel fuel prices are constantly fluctuating in response to the geopolitical climate, whereas natural gas fuel prices have been relatively consistent over the past eight years.

Carbon Footprint & Fuel Efficiency

CNG engines reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 20 percent compared to diesel engines, but diesel engines have made strides in clean technology and fuel efficiency. For example, the Detroit™ DD8™ engine has a smart, fuel-efficient design that makes the most of every gallon with an advanced common rail fuel pressure system to optimize each injection event, a streamlined piston and cylinder design to reduce friction, and a variable-speed fan and advanced cooling system that provides shorter fan-on times for increased fuel efficiency. In addition, it is compliant with GHG17 requirements.

Maintenance Intervals & Connectivity

In general, CNG engines have lower maintenance costs, including extended service intervals between oil changes and maintenance-free aftertreatment systems, because natural gas burns so cleanly. But the Detroit DD8 engine has the longest scheduled maintenance intervals in its class and other advantages CNG can’t match. Its oil and fuel filters are positioned above the frame rails for easier, faster, and cleaner filter changes, and it comes standard with a maintenance-free crankcase breather. The Detroit DD8 also includes a remote diagnostic service, Detroit™ Connect Virtual Technician℠, which helps maximize uptime by catching faults as soon as they occur, reducing the amount of time needed in the shop.

Engine Noise & Power

Food and beverage trucks in high-traffic areas need to consider different factors about their engines’ noise and power. Natural gas engines are typically 10 decibels quieter than comparable diesel engines. But newer diesel engines, like the Detroit DD8, have other features to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness, such as a robust and sturdy rear gear train. The Detroit DD8 also has the ability to reach usable power and torque at lower engine speeds, which is especially useful in the beverage industry for drivers who need to navigate congested or narrow city streets to make deliveries. These features pair well with the Freightliner® M2 106, which offers a tight turning radius and excellent visibility.

Continuous advancement in engine technology gives the beverage industry more options than ever. More manufacturers are producing CNG engines, but new diesel engines designed with technology to improve fuel efficiency and reduce GHG emissions are now matching some of the advantages of a CNG engine. Ultimately, it comes down to your unique business needs and goals. If you’re looking for more information on the latest innovations in diesel, visit demanddetroit.com.